Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In related news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,152 shares of company stock worth $26,858,293. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

