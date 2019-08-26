Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Cobinhood, ZB.COM and UEX. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $36.61 million and $5.34 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01260230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00093693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BigONE, Bibox, ZB.COM, Upbit, Huobi, Kucoin, Cobinhood, UEX, Radar Relay, DragonEX, DDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex, Mercatox, TOPBTC, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.