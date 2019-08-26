Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Achieves Market Cap of $9,561.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $9,561.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.01291931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

