Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Delphy has a market cap of $2.29 million and $104,021.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00250882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01292762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00095051 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,691,423 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

