DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $9,606.00 and $25,479.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00353580 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006869 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

