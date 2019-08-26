Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,608 shares during the quarter. Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $34.54. 9,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,419. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

