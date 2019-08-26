Desjardins Lowers Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) to Hold

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

TSE GSC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.82. 85,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,891. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

