Dether Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,073.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Dether has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a total market cap of $299,999.00 and $1,073.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.59 or 0.04999380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

