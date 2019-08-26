Deutsche Bank Raises BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $31.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.91.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 63,200 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,646,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cvc European Equity V. Ltd sold 8,750,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $214,637,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,045,786 shares of company stock valued at $222,215,737. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

