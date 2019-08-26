Devery (EVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $343.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. Devery has a market capitalization of $261,955.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00251505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.01290470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,124 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.