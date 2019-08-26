Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,243.22

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,243.22 and traded as high as $3,464.00. Diageo shares last traded at $3,418.00, with a volume of 2,382,992 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective (down from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,315 ($43.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,355.36 ($43.84).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,407.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Insiders bought 30,251 shares of company stock valued at $99,405,145 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

