Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Diageo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,395. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.59.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

