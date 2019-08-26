DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 30,840 shares of company stock worth $83,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.