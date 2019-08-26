Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.66 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $34,496.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for about $13.53 or 0.00130715 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade.



About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,719 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

