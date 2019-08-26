DigitalPrice Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $79,558.00 and $3.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DigitalPrice has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalPrice alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalPrice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalPrice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.