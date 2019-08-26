Dilek Marsh Sells 1,000 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 366,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,574. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 76.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 140,004 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 20.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

