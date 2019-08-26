Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $100.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025516 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003283 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004146 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000382 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

