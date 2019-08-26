Dinero (DIN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Dinero has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and SouthXchange. Dinero has a market capitalization of $6,493.00 and $305.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

