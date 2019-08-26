Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EUXL) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EUXL) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.42, approximately 2,593 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EUXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 17.93% of Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

