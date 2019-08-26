Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Up to $45.98

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.82, but opened at $45.98. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 4,502,042 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

