Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $40.84, 7,303 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 17,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) by 890.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.36% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

