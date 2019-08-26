Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $324.27 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BX Thailand, Upbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $324.27 million and $22.98 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00710474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013587 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,939,931,408 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Ovis, Fatbtc, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, FreiExchange, Coinsquare, Crex24, Tux Exchange, Coindeal, Cryptohub, BCEX, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, cfinex, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bitbns, Novaexchange, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Bits Blockchain, C-CEX, Bitsane, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Poloniex, Tripe Dice Exchange, YoBit, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Livecoin, Exmo, Koineks, Kraken, BitFlip, Bittylicious, Instant Bitex, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Mercatox, BX Thailand, C-Patex, QBTC, BTC Trade UA, Graviex and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

