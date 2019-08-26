Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) Short Interest Update

Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dynasil Co. of America stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. 150,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,225. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. Dynasil Co. of America had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.37%.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

