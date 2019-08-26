Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Position Increased by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 588.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the second quarter worth $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 36.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 178,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. 4,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,298. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

