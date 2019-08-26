Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.32.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.