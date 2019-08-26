Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ellomay Capital stock remained flat at $$12.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. Ellomay Capital has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd. owned 7.35% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ellomay Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

