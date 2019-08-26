Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,900,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385,984 shares during the period. Embraer makes up 8.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Embraer worth $279,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 302,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. Embraer SA has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer SA will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.