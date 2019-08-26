Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00890701 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000746 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,819,907 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinall, CoinBene, DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.