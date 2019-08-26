ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Trading 1.1% Higher

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $73.12, 2,339 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 38,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

