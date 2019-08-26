Ethos (ETHOS) Price Reaches $0.0909 on Exchanges

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $211,850.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethos has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, AirSwap, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos launched on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Binance, Bithumb, Kyber Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.