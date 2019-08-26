Ethos (ETHOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $429,173.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $429,173.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, AirSwap and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00253685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01296007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00094521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos launched on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Binance, Radar Relay, Bithumb and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

