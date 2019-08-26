EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,692 shares during the period. EXACT Sciences comprises 3.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 57,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,267. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

