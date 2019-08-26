FBN Securities Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $200.00 Price Target

FBN Securities set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. 8,902,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,265,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $96,775.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,561.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,802 shares of company stock worth $45,891,621. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

