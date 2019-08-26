Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.01

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 235782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $864.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $151,450. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

