FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Up 7.4%

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.33 and last traded at $44.80, 1,494,071 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 719,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several research firms have commented on FGEN. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $1,514,491.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,790,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $495,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,824 shares of company stock worth $12,147,057. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 85.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 784,421 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in FibroGen by 36.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 721,232 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 27.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,046,000 after purchasing an additional 473,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FibroGen by 36.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,686,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.