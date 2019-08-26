FibroGen’s (FGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of FGEN traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $495,562.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $1,514,491.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,780 shares in the company, valued at $94,790,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,574 shares of company stock worth $11,661,395. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 672.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter worth $90,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

