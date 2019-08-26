Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of Fiducian Group stock opened at A$5.22 ($3.70) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 million and a PE ratio of 15.87. Fiducian Group has a 1 year low of A$3.61 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of A$5.94 ($4.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$5.56 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.02.

In related news, insider Inderjit Singh acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.77 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$377,000.00 ($267,375.89).

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It operates through Financial Planning, Funds Management, and Corporate and Administration segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

