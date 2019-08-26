Financial Survey: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) vs. Piedmont Lithium (NYSE:PLL)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Piedmont Lithium does not pay a dividend. Vulcan Materials pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Piedmont Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $4.38 billion 4.19 $515.80 million $4.05 34.26 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$9.95 million ($1.91) -4.63

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vulcan Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vulcan Materials and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 1 2 12 1 2.81 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus price target of $134.87, suggesting a potential downside of 2.81%. Given Vulcan Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 12.12% 11.07% 5.72% Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Piedmont Lithium on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.