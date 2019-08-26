Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Shares Down 13%

Firan Technology Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)’s stock price fell 13% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

