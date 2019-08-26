Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.31. Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 115,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

