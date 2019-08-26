First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 622156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.