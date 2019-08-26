First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.79, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 557,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 94,724 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXR)

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

