First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $30.97, approximately 3,560 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

