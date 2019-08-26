FirstCoin (FRST) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $243,034.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

