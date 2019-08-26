Fletcher Building Limited (FBU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on September 19th

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of A$4.26 ($3.02) and a 52-week high of A$6.05 ($4.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.80.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.