FLO (FLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,981.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 14% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $17,981.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,099,308 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

