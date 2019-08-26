Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.45.

FLR opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

