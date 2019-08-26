Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) PT Set at $23.00 by Compass Point

Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $21.24.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 65.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 185,181 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 178.1% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 281,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

