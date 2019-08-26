Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Set at $33.00 by Bank of America

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) received a $33.00 price target from equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

FL stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 483,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,809. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

