Fountain (FTN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $227,408.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $227,408.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,200,138,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,700,460 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.